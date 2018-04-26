Unsettled pattern alleviates drought for southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Drought conditions persisted across southwest Virginia through February.

Virginia ranged from abnormally dry to the severe drought criteria.

Since then, conditions have improved greatly due to multiple waves of precipitation that worked across the state.

A good 7 to 9 inches of rain fell across parts of the region since the beginning of March.

As a result, most of southwest Virginia is no longer in a drought with the exception of Southside.

The latest drought monitor has Halifax and Charlotte counties in the abnormally dry criteria.

We have a couple more waves of precipitation heading our way as we round out the month of April.

While improvement have been made across the Upper Midwest, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, others haven’t been as fortunate.

Drought has tightened its grip from Utah and Arizona to the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

The latest Drought Monitor has them ranging from severe drought to the exceptional drought criteria.

Little rain is on the way but it won’t be enough to get them out of such a severe rainfall deficit.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.