Drought continues across southwest Virginia

Active weather pattern helps with dry conditions

By Beverly Perry - Meteorologist
ROANOKE, VA - Last Thursday, Virginia ranged from abnormally dry to the severe drought criteria, according to the Drought Monitor. 

Since then, multiple waves of precipitation have worked across the state.

A good 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen across the region for the month of February.

As a result, there have been some big-time improvements locally in the drought index. 

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday, Virginia now ranges in the abnormally dry to moderate drought criteria. 

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the end of next week and conditions will improve. 

