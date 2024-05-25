82º
One person hospitalized after shooting inside Lynchburg tobacco shop

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Lynchburg Police were called to the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road for reports of a shooting inside of a business.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was shot inside of a tobacco shop.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do know who the suspect is, but he has not yet been arrested.

Both the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

