One person hospitalized after shooting inside Lynchburg tobacco shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Lynchburg Police were called to the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road for reports of a shooting inside of a business.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was shot inside of a tobacco shop.

Recommended Videos

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do know who the suspect is, but he has not yet been arrested.

Both the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.