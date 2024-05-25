Weather Authority Alert Day issued for potential severe thunderstorms Sunday, Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day due to severe thunderstorm potential Sunday and Memorial Day.
You need to know that it will not be wet the entire time each day, but it’s important to have ways to get weather information.
That’s especially the case on a holiday weekend full of grilling, rowing, swimming, boating, etc.
[DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP HERE to stay up to date on the latest radar and forecasts.]
Storms Sunday afternoon will start as isolated after 1 or 2 p.m., solely from the heat and humidity of the day.
A cluster of storms, however, will likely move from west to east late in the afternoon into the evening.
Beyond sunset, the potential for severe weather goes down Sunday.
A weakening cluster of showers and storms will move through Monday morning.
The atmosphere will likely recover into the afternoon and evening, allowing another line/broken line of storms to enter from the west along a cold front.
This would happen likely after 5 p.m. Memorial Day.
It would move east of the 10 News viewing area likely after 10 p.m.
While we don’t expect every single town, city, county, etc. to get severe weather, any storms that are stronger will have the ability to produce localized wind damage, hail or brief flooding.