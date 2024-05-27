Possible tornado in Salem Sunday, crews will survey damage

Taylor H from Salem sent this photo to Pin It.

Salem, Va. – There was a possible tornado in Salem but that needs confirmation from the National Weather Service. They will be in Salem on East Riverside Drive Monday morning.

Some of the damage is on Lee Highway, a little way up from Tacos Rojas.

What looks like sheets of metal flew and hit a building. But that building was vacant and there are no reports of injuries.

Sophia Graves works nearby and says she saw lighting strike near a utlitly pole and sparks fly.

“Our trailer for the Hawaiian shaved ice started shaking, the lights went out a couple of times. Something popped and all of our supplies that were on the top shelve fell on over. I had to put all the counters up so we wouldn’t get struck,” said Graves.

Also in Salem, downed trees blocked off entire roads and sections of neighborhoods.

10 News will be with the NWS as they survey the area and we’ll have updates right here.