65º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Possible tornado in Salem Sunday, crews will survey damage

They will be in Salem on East Riverside Drive Monday morning.

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Roanoke, Tornado, NWS, Salem
Taylor H from Salem sent this photo to Pin It. (WSLS 10 2024)

Salem, Va. – There was a possible tornado in Salem but that needs confirmation from the National Weather Service. They will be in Salem on East Riverside Drive Monday morning.

Some of the damage is on Lee Highway, a little way up from Tacos Rojas.

Recommended Videos

What looks like sheets of metal flew and hit a building. But that building was vacant and there are no reports of injuries.

Sophia Graves works nearby and says she saw lighting strike near a utlitly pole and sparks fly.

“Our trailer for the Hawaiian shaved ice started shaking, the lights went out a couple of times. Something popped and all of our supplies that were on the top shelve fell on over. I had to put all the counters up so we wouldn’t get struck,” said Graves.

Also in Salem, downed trees blocked off entire roads and sections of neighborhoods.

10 News will be with the NWS as they survey the area and we’ll have updates right here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos