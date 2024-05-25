Man dead after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash, which left one man dead.

The crash happened Friday at 5:50 p.m. on Route 220, near Burgess Road in Franklin County. Investigators say a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor trailer which was travel south, head-on, then struck a 2023 Nissan Altima also traveling south.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Christopher Jeffrey Perry, 48, of Apex, North Carolina. Police say Perry was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor trailer was wearing his seatbelt and was also injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.