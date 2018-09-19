Virginia surpasses Oklahoma for number of tornadoes to date in 2018

ROANOKE, Va - Monday's tornado outbreak has brought Virginia's confirmed tornado count to 17. Tuesday, National Weather Service survey teams confirmed six tornadoes around the Richmond area.

With 17 tornadoes on the year, Virginia now has three more confirmed tornadoes than Oklahoma. Sitting in the center of Tornado Alley, Oklahoma averages 62 tornadoes each year compared to Virginia's 18.

Oklahoma started and to this point has stayed abnormally quiet in the tornado department, while Virginia has seen close to its average number of twisters.

VIRGINIA'S OUTBREAKS

Monday marks the second significant outbreak of tornadoes for the commonwealth. You may remember, six tornadoes were confirmed in Southwest Virginia on April 15, including an EF-3 tornado in Elon.

OTHER NOTABLES

Virginia had the first confirmed tornado of the year when an EF-0 tornado touched down in Amelia County.

Only 10 EF-3 tornadoes have been confirmed in the U.S. in 2018. One of those was in Southwest Virginia.

According to USTornadoes.com, the Elon EF-3 tornado was one of the four strongest tornadoes so far in 2018.

