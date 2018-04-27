Six tornadoes confirmed after April 15 storms

After the April 15 storms, there are now six confirmed tornadoes in the StormTeam 10 viewing area. The most recent was confirmed Thursday evening in Moneta and was categorized as an EF-1 tornado.

This now takes the tally up to four EF-1 tornadoes. One of the tornadoes confirmed was an EF-0 in Amherst County. The most dangerous of the six was the EF-3 tornado that started on Timberlake Rd., moved through Lynchburg and north into Amherst County.

