Czechs rejoice as stores reopen; honor COVID-19 victims

People wait in line in front of a shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 10, 2021. The Czech Republic is massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions as the hard-hit nation pay respect to nearly 30,000 dead. Monday's wave of easing came after the new infections fell to the levels unseen from August when the government failed to react in time to an opposite trend, the growing numbers of infected which later contributed to record numbers of deaths. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic massively relaxed its coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the hard-hit nation paid its respects to the country's nearly 30,000 dead.

The latest easing came after new infections fell to the levels last seen in August, at which time the government failed to react fast enough to a rising number of infections, which later contributed to a record number of deaths.

People in the capital of Prague formed lines Monday before opening time as all stores and shopping malls returned to business.

“It’s a relief that they are open,” said shopper Dan Cooper. “I think I have a long list of things that I need to buy now.”

In a visible change, Czechs were allowed to remove face masks in all outdoor spaces if they stayed at least two meters (6 feet) from other people.

Also reopening Monday were car dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges, travel agencies, shoe repairers, tattoo parlors and many other services.

Children returned to all elementary schools under strict conditions even in the hardest-hit regions. All have to wear face masks and be tested twice a week. They are also returning on a rotating basis, with in-school attendance one week and distance learning the next.

Schools in the seven of the country's 14 regions, including Prague, will be able to abandon the rotating principle on May 17, the government announced Monday.

