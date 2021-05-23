Zimbabwe's tobacco booms, but Black growers complain of debt

A worker moves a tobacco bail across the auction floor in Harare, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Zimbabwes tobacco is flourishing again. And so are the auctions where merchants are fetching premium prices for the golden leaf that is exported around the world. Many of the small-scale farmers complain they are being impoverished by middlemen merchants who are luring them into a debt trap. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

HARARE – Zimbabwe's tobacco is flourishing again. And so are the auctions where premium prices are being paid for the “golden leaf” that is exported around the world.

Most of the growers are Black, a historic change from when tobacco was largely produced by white farmers. But many of the small-scale farmers complain they are being impoverished by middlemen merchants who are luring them into a debt trap.

Rosemary Dzodza recently traveled 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the capital, Harare, with her tobacco crop for what she hoped would be a good payday.

The 60–year old farmer ended up sleeping in the open for two weeks awaiting payment. When the money eventually came, it was just a tiny fraction of what her tobacco had actually fetched at the auction.

“My tobacco sold for $7,000, but I am only going home with less than $400,” she said, trembling with anger. The rest of the money went to the merchant who had given her a loan to pay for fertilizer, seed, labor, firewood for curing, and even household food items under a contract growing scheme.

In addition to repaying the loan with interest, Dzodza was obligated to sell her crop to the merchant, at the price he set. The merchant then sold the tobacco to the highest bidders at the auction or to wealthier merchants, mostly buyers who will export the crop to China.

For more than 60 years, tobacco was a lucrative export crop from which white farmers profited. But after the year 2000 when Robert Mugabe's supporters began seizing white-owned farms, often violently, tobacco production plummeted. The flue-cured tobacco crop dropped from a 1998 peak of 260 million kilograms to just 50 million kilograms in 2008.

Since then tobacco production by Black farmers has grown. A few thousand white farmers produced the bulk of the tobacco crop before the land reform but now the number of Black growers, mainly small-scale, has risen to more than 145,000. The recovery has been stunning in recent years with Zimbabwe's tobacco crop estimated to be 200 million kilograms this year, up from 180 million kilograms in last year.

