World's largest Legoland opens to tourists in Shanghai

Associated Press

A view of Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Women look at a giant Lego character at Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Workers attend to visitors at the hotel in Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A mascot reacts to visitors at the hotel in Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A child uses a magnifying glass to look at Lego characters at the hotel in Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A view of Legoland Shanghai a day before it opens to the public in Shanghai, China, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SHANGHAI – Visitors were welcomed by a giant Lego man over 26 meters (85 feet) tall named Dada as they arrived at the new Legoland resort in Shanghai.

The Legoland resort, which opened Saturday, is the first in China. It is the largest Legoland in the world and was built with 85 million Lego bricks.

The resort was developed in conjunction with the Shanghai government by Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group.

Among the main attractions in the resort is Miniland, which replicates well-known sights from across the world using Lego bricks. It features sights from across China like Beijing's Temple of Heaven and Shanghai's the Bund waterfront. There's also a boat tour through a historical Chinese water town built with Lego bricks.

Visitors were greeted by performances featuring Legoland characters. Tickets range from $44 (319 yuan) to $84 (599 yuan).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

