WSLS is in search of a Director who brings creativity, leadership, and technical expertise to our dynamic team. This role is pivotal for individuals passionate about directing newscasts and various special programming within a fast-paced live news environment.

If you possess the innovative skills necessary to thrive in a directing role and are eager to be part of our journey toward continued success, we invite you to join us.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Director is responsible for managing the technical and visual aspects of newscasts and other live, streaming or recorded broadcasts. Utilizing an automated production control system, the Director works closely with editorial and production personnel to execute broadcasts with precision. This role also requires flexibility to operate other production equipment as needed, both in-studio and during remote productions. With a mandate to deliver high-quality broadcasts under tight deadlines, the Director must exhibit strong leadership, excellent communication skills, and an ability to work a flexible schedule.

Responsibilities:

Design and execute rundowns for live and recorded broadcasts, ensuring a clean and technically flawless output.

Operate Control Room computer, directing automation systems (we currently use Ross Overdrive), and other production equipment to enhance the newscast’s visual and audio features.

Collaborate closely with the news, programming, and engineering management teams on all station projects, ensuring innovative and creative production value.

Duty to direct not only newscasts but also special events, contributing to content creation for streaming and web platforms.

Engage in editing as necessary, maintaining the overall aesthetic quality of the newscast and streaming programs.

Ensure effective communication within the crew and with producers to facilitate clear direction and a collaborative work environment.

Other related duties as assigned.

Key Qualifications:

Prior years of experience in directing newscasts within an automated production environment.

Comprehensive experience with studio camera operation, teleprompting, floor directing, lighting, and other TV production facets.

Demonstrated ability to manage the stress of live broadcasts, streaming broadcasts, meeting strict deadlines, and adapting quickly to breaking news and unexpected events.

Proficiency in Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC, or similar control room automation system.

A passion for news, a commitment to quality journalism.

Ability to work well under pressure, think quickly, and contribute to a positive and collaborative work environment.

Flexibility to work various shifts, including early mornings, evenings, and weekends, sometimes with short notice.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Communications, Broadcasting, or a related field.

Strong knowledge of production equipment and software, including ENPS.

Location:

WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply: Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to: Amit Patel, Lead Director apatel@wsls.com

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.