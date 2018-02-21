10 Ways to Save: Look for snowflakes

ROANOKE - Americans have more than $1 trillion in credit card debt.

When shopping, look at your savings at the bottom of your receipt. Use that money to pay down debt.

Also use yard sale proceeds, tax refunds or money saved by canceling subscriptions.

Your receipts from buying groceries or clothes may help you pay down debt faster.

At the bottom of the receipt, look at how much money you saved by using a membership card of coupons.

You can use those savings to pay down your credit card bills.

Tim Cerebe with Freedom First Credit Union calls this the snowflake method.

"The snowflake method takes all the little ways to save money and taking those additional fund and putting toward the debt repayment structure." Tim Cerebe, Vice President of Community Development

Other snowflakes include proceeds from a yard sale, canceling a subscription or a tax refund.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.