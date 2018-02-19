10 Ways to Save: Set specific savings goals

ROANOKE - Make savings goals specific instead of vague

Set both a dollar amount and date

Post your goals as a reminder

Many of us set a vague goal to save money, never saying how much we want to save.

To be successful, you need to set a specific target.

"Articulate what your goals are and being specific with them. For example, there's a difference in saying i'd like to save more this year and saying I want to save $700 by August 1st for a family vacation. Getting specific and putting a time frame on things, that can help it look less intimidating too." Courtney Campbell, Financial Education Manager with Freedom First Credit Union.

Campbell also says it is a good idea to post your goal in a place where you can see it every day, like on the mirror in your bathroom, by your cellphone charger, or by the front door.

Let that sign serve as a daily reminder to stay on track and to avoid temptations to spend on things you do not really need.

