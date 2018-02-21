10 Ways to Save: Unsubscribe from emails

ROANOKE, Va. - Americans are exposed to 362 ads per day.

Avoid temptation to spend by unsubscribing to marketing emails.

If you shop online, add items to your cart, then walk away for a couple of days to see if you still need it.

One of the biggest things we do to get us away from saving money is checking email.

Those emails show the latest deals on everything from clothing and electronics, shoes and household appliances.

To stay on your savings plan and to avoid temptation, unsubscribe from those lists.

If you are subscribed to a bunch of email list to your favorite stores, then you may get an email that says 30 percent off sale. Then you think to yourself that I can't afford not to buy some of this stuff. If you remove that line of temptation, then you're less likely to spend. Courtney Campbell, Freedom First Credit Union

If you do click on an ad and find something to buy, Campbell says add the item to your cart, then walk away for a couple of days.

This is a good way to stop impulse buys and to keep more money in your bank account.

