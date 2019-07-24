Doughnut-infused ice cream sandwiches, mobile ordering: a glimpse into Krispy Kreme's future

CONCORD, Nc. - Krispy Kreme is giving fans a sweet look into the company's future.

The company unveiled the first comprehensive store redesign in more than a decade Tuesday.

The shop in Concord, N.C. has a new look and feel that provides a glimpse into the company's future. This store in Concord is one of 45 new shops the company will open across the country through 2020. The company is also remodeling some of its current shops.

The company is expanding its product offerings to include:

Scoop sandwiches , the brand’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme™, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

Hand-spun milkshakes made with Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry and Oreo® Cookies & Kreme™.

Customized doughnuts,

offering guests the ability to build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors, available in three-packs and a half-dozen options.

Krispy Kreme will also offer what they call an "enhanced doughnut theater experience," which gives a beginning-to-end view of the doughnut-making process. Other upgrades include lighted doughnut display cases and digital menu boards.

The company is also placing the focus on guest satisfaction by offering online ordering, delivery, self-service pickup, expanded drive-thru capabilities and dedicated parking for mobile order pickup.