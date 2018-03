Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - After more than a year since the announcement, Hobby Lobby is now open in Christiansburg.

The store, which is located at the former Kmart in Christiansburg, is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In October, we learned the store was planning to open in early 2018.

The store employs between 35 and 50 people.

Hobby Lobby already has stores in Danville, Virginia, and Bluefield, West Virginia.

