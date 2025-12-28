High Wind Warning issued for parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina

(Copyright 2025 by NWS - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a High Wind Warning for parts of North Carolina, Southwest and Central Virginia and West Virginia on Sunday.

According to the NWS the effect will take place from 7 a.m. Monday until Noon on Tuesday.

The following areas could be affected:

Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Giles-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Western Greenbrier-Including the cities of Boone, West Jefferson, Independence, Floyd, Fincastle, Galax, New Castle, Troutdale, Pearisburg, Sparta, Salem, Hot Springs, Quinwood, Buena Vista, Volney, Covington, Clifton Forge, Whitetop, Rainelle, Lexington, Duo, and Roanoke

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, especially at higher elevations.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to noon EST Tuesday.* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicle