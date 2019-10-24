Hill City Scene: 2019's final spooky weekend

Now that we're just a week away from Halloween, the Hill City is getting spookier by the day. Check out what's happening in and around town this weekend.

Heads up! This is your last weekend to check out Scaremare! Liberty University's haunted attraction opens at about 7:30 p.m. each night and is open Thursday through Saturday. Walk through the fun-house rooms and take in scenes of death, posing the question of "what happens after I die?" For $10 you will be terrified. Kids under 13 are strongly advised to not come. If you're looking to go later, you'll need to be in line before 11 p.m.

Taking a quick break from the spooky and throwing a bone... or should I say trombone to all the marching band lovers out there. On Saturday, Liberty University is hosting The Bands of America Virginia Regional Championship. This massive event will not only feature bands from area high schools, but even from schools from as far away as Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

Yes, I know it's nearly Halloween, but I've got to feature one more non-Halloween event because it's for a great cause. I Pink I Can is taking place Saturday morning at the River Ridge Mall and all proceeds benefit the Centra Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center Patient Care Fund. Come and raise awareness for those affected by breast cancer with a special two-lap walk of the mall. The 11 a.m. event will also celebrate survivors and also honor those families and friends who have lost a loved one to breast cancer.

On Saturday night, there's more Halloween-esque fun to be had! Head over to Halloween Town at Liberty Lake Park in Bedford. At this first-ever event, music will be provided by DJ Showtime. For the kids, there'll be a 100-car trunk-or-treat event so you can get ALL the candy! By eating all that candy kids will certainly need some type of outlet -- thank goodness for the bounce house that will be there.

Unfortunately, the weekend is going to be a bit wet in the Hill City. Saturday will get to near 70 and Sunday will get into the upper 70s, but expect rain both days. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

-- Jeff Williamson

