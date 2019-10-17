Hill City Scene: Empty stomach and an appetite for fright required

Halloween is inching closer and closer, which means the Hill City is getting spookier and spookier. But don't worry! Not all the events in Lynchburg are as scary as the dropping temperatures.

If you see some people walking through the Old City Cemetery Friday night with candles, don't worry -- you're not in the middle of a Halloween movie.

Candlelight Tours in Lynchburg is hosting a historic walk-through of the cemetery. If you want to join in on the fun, the festivities run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $12 to $24.

There's a chilly feeling in the air -- and it's not just the temperatures. We're talking the beany, savory goodness that is homemade chili.

Warm up at the Sedalia Chili Cook-Off! on Saturday, where you can taste homemade chili from 20 different teams starting at noon.

Admission starts at $12 for advance tickets, $15 for tickets at the gate and children 12 and under get in for free.

If you're feeling like dropping a few pounds after eating all that chili, you can run (or walk) for your life (literally) at the 9th Annual Lynchburg Zombie Walk!

The best-looking zombie may not be able to eat brains, but they will get a prize! The most authentic zombie and zombie kids will also get prizes.

The event starts at 5:30 and goes until 7 :30 p.m. at the Lynchburg Community Market.

Event organizers ask that participants bring a canned good for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or to make a cash donation for the Lynchburg Dog Park.

We'd love to start sharing your beautiful pictures of the Hill City each week in Hill City Scene. If you have a picture you want to be featured, please send it to jwilliamson@wsls.com and include your name and exactly where the picture was taken.

Want to know what else is happening in the Hill City? Simply click here.

This weekend is expected to hover in the mid to upper 60s, with some scattered clouds on Saturday and rain on Sunday. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.