Bedford County prepares for first snow with community support, safety tips

BEDFORD CO., Va. – As Bedford County braces for the first significant snow of the season, residents and local organizations are coming together to keep everyone safe and warm.

From grocery stores offering extra assistance to warming centers opening their doors, the county is showing true community spirit. Many residents shared how they prepare for snowstorms and stay safe during winter weather.

Gene Wicks, a Bedford County resident, said, “I live on the lake, and I live on the bottom of a hill. If it snows two inches I stay home.”

It’s recommended that people living in rural areas stay home during snow events and conserve electricity to avoid power outages.

It is also advised to purchase extra groceries ahead of time and check tires before driving on snowy roads.