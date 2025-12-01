Tips on staying safe during dangerously cold winter weather

Winter is coming, and being ready for the cold weather is not only important, but it could also save your life.

Frozen pipes, icy roads and hypothermia are all staples of dangerously cold conditions. And if you aren’t ready for the worst, any of them could turn out disastrous.

“Most of our emergencies are no notice events. So you’re not going to know what’s coming, you need to be ready ahead of time.” Robert Heins, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator LewisGale Montgomery

The first place you need to prepare is your home. Power outages are incredibly common in the winter weather, and in turn, can be one of the most dangerous.

“FEMA recommendations are 96 hours of supplies. Which would include food, water, medicines for every soul in your house. Don’t forget your dogs and cats. You need to have the ability to run generators and chainsaws if you own them, don’t run those generators inside. If you have not taken the opportunity in the recent past, do so. The first time you want to start your generator this year is not when you are freezing.” Robert Heins, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator LewisGale Montgomery

Heins says that they almost never receive emergency calls or hear from people who were prepared for the cold. But outside of your house, it is vital to keep your travel vehicle stocked and ready if an emergency situation occurs.

“Any car you are traveling in, in winter weather needs to have shovel you can dig snow out of, bag of kitty litter to act as traction, food, water, and a wool blanket.” Robert Heins, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator LewisGale Montgomery

It is also advised that you learn where your nearest warming centers are located and have a backup supply of power to ensure your phones can contact emergency services.

Simply being ready for the winter can make all the difference in assuring that you and your loved ones are safe.