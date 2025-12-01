LIST: Warming centers and shelter options during freezing temperatures - Dec. 2025

As temperatures will be far below freezing in the coming days, communities are opening warming centers and shelters to provide refuge for those in need.

Here is a list of available options:

Recommended Videos

Rescue Mission of Roanoke: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is an overnight shelter that’s open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Franklin County: Warming Shelter of Franklin County

Warming Center of Martinsville and Henry County: If you are experiencing homelessness or don’t have power, you can come to the MHC Warming Center to stay warm. It’s located at 603 S Memorial Blvd Martinsville, VA, and is open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The Least of These Ministry: TLOT offers a warming bus during nights when temperatures are below 40 degrees.

Elisha’s House - Galax Warming Shelter: Located in Galax, Elisha’s House serves as a warming shelter for those in the area needing protection from the cold. You must arrive by 8:45 p.m.

Lynchburg Salvation Army: On nights where temperatures fall below freezing, the Salvation Army at 2215 Park Avenue will offer a warming center. This is effective up until March 31, 2026.

We will continue to update this article as we learn of more resources.