WATCH: Vinton Christmas Parade is back

VINTON, Va. – Well, the holiday season is here, and Thursday night was the Vinton Christmas Parade.

This beloved tradition promises to bring festive cheer to the heart of Vinton, featuring a vibrant parade and exciting holiday festivities for all to enjoy, full of festive floats, local performers and more.

One attendee said, “It’s just a close-knit community, and you know I grew up here. I went to Byrd, I’ve been a part of the town and the community, and I love for my kids to be a part of it as well — it’s important.”

This year’s parade grand marshal was William Byrd High School student Camden Thepsimuong, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer.