Vinton’s Fall Festival returns

VINTON, Va. – Downtown Vinton is set to transform into a vibrant autumn celebration as the Annual Vinton Fall Festival returns tomorrow, offering a day filled with entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities.

The community event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is expected to draw between eight to ten thousand visitors to experience the charm of downtown Vinton. Festival organizers have arranged an impressive lineup of attractions, including live music performances, a petting zoo, and an extensive array of vendors.

“Downtown Vinton is beautiful and we love having people in town,” says Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have wonderful restaurants that are here all the time. We have wonderful businesses that are here all the time. We just want to welcome everyone down here for a beautiful day and a fun-filled day in Vinton.”

This year’s festival boasts approximately 200 vendors traveling from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, offering a diverse selection of handcrafted items. Visitors can explore unique crafts, artisanal products, and various food options throughout the festival grounds.

The festival features entertainment on two stages, providing continuous live performances throughout the day. Families with children will particularly enjoy the special activities, including: