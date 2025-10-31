WATCH: 2025 Trick or Treat held in Downtown Vinton Thursday

VINTON, Va. – The town of Vinton got a head start on Halloween.

The town held its annual downtown trick-or-treat event. Dozens of families filled the streets, enjoying the cool, clear night that made for a perfect Halloween celebration, with more than 40 local businesses and community organizations participating.

Mandy Adkins, director of cultural placemaking and events, said the evening gives residents a chance to experience all that downtown has to offer.

“And so this event … this gives them a great opportunity to explore downtown,” Adkins said.

This year’s celebration featured some exciting new attractions, including a pop-up farmers market, a DJ, and a costume contest.