Vinton set to host its second annual Field of Honor Thursday morning

VINTON, Va. – The Town of Vinton will host its second annual Field of Honor on Thursday morning to celebrate the heroism and selfless sacrifice of those who serve.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the High Ground Monument on the War Memorial property. The display, set up by Town of Vinton staff and volunteers on Saturday, features 300 U.S. flags. Each flag represents gratitude for veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces.

Community members, businesses and organizations can dedicate a flag in honor or memory of a loved one. Each dedication costs $25. After the event, those who purchased a flag will receive it as a keepsake to continue the tribute at home.

Donations will also be accepted, with all proceeds supporting programs for Disabled American Veterans.

For more information or to purchase a flag, click here.