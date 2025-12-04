Winter readiness in Roanoke: safety tips and county preparations for first snow

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County is already gearing up for the upcoming winter storm, with preparations underway across the area. From stocking up on essentials to coordinating county operations, officials and residents are taking steps to stay safe and keep things running smoothly once the snow hits.

Amy Whittaker, public information officer for Roanoke County, warned, “We know that the storm is gonna be in the early morning hours, so just be cautious, it’s gonna be dark outside so there’s gonna be slick sidewalks, there could be black ice on the roadways.”

The county is urging residents to plan ahead, advice that many locals are already following. Marjorie Coates, a Botetourt resident, said, “I filled up my gas tank so that’s an important thing people should do.”

Downtown Roanoke Co-op store manager Johnathon Shup shared how they are preparing, “Make sure we’re stocked up with the necessities, milk, bread, eggs, beer.” He added, “We just look at our schedule to make sure someone can get in here safely.”

Roanoke residents Cheryl and Doug Overfelt are also readying their home, “Making sure our generators are ready and getting salt for the slick roads and walkways.”

Marjorie Coates added, “Make sure I have enough dog food, and enough people food too, but there’s always leftovers.”

To stay safe this winter, Roanoke County urges residents to:

Stay off the roads if possible.

If travel is necessary, take it slow and check the latest road updates before heading out.

Keep food, blankets, and jumper cables in the car in case of emergencies.

Do not use kerosene heaters or ovens to warm homes due to fire risks.

Have an emergency plan and kit ready, including a flashlight, food, and water.

Keep phones charged in case of power outages.

Save 9-1-1 for real emergencies only.

Amy Whittaker emphasized, “They’re just commonsense tips, but it’s always a good reminder when you have weather events coming up like this, that you need to be prepared.”

County crews say they are prepared as temperatures continue to drop. For now, they encourage everyone at home to do the same: prepare early and expect the unexpected this winter.