Trick-or-Treat safety what parents need to know

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween presents increased risks for children, but Roanoke County police say there’s no need for panic – just be prepared.

“Halloween presents some increased risks, but I don’t think anyone needs to be scared, especially as long as they do several safety protocols,” explained Officer Caleb Forehand, Roanoke County Police’s crime prevention coordinator.

The holiday poses unique challenges because children are often out “at hours that they usually aren’t at low-light hours,” Forehand noted.

However, he added reassuringly that, “Fortunately, in Roanoke County, especially being more rural and that we have a lot of trunk-or-treat events, it’s not a huge epidemic of any kind of children’s injuries on Halloween night.”

For parents planning their children’s trick-or-treating adventures, Forehand emphasizes communication and supervision.

“Make sure someone knows where you’re going, when you’re there, and how long you’ll be gone for, so that you can check in with them. So especially when you have young children, give them the time to report back by, maybe several times throughout the night, so that they’re aware of how they’re doing throughout the day,” said Forehand.

When it comes to Halloween attire, visibility is crucial. “Children, especially if they’re smaller, so they’re harder to see, and sometimes they make erratic movements,” Forehand said. He recommends:

Using lighter clothing, especially reflective materials

Avoiding masks that restrict vision

Utilizing makeup instead of masks

Carrying flashlights or headlamps

Adding reflective tape to costumes

“If their outfit isn’t reflective in and of itself, you can get tape. You can also preferably give them flashlights, and so that they’re walking around, whether it be a headlamp or a handheld flashlight,” said Forehand.

Driving Precautions

If you’re driving, Halloween requires extra vigilance.

Forehand strongly advises:

“For drivers, so especially if you have young drivers, I’d encourage you not allowing young drivers to drive, newer drivers too at night. And if you are more experienced, still try to limit how much you travel. Go at slow speeds,” said Forehand.

When it comes to traditional trick-or-treating, supervision is key. “I would definitely recommend that if a kid is walking around that they be supervised by a parent, especially if they’re gonna be approaching strangers’ doorways,” said Forehand.

He added, “Make sure they know not to enter a stranger’s doorway. Also, encourage them, like go in a familiar area. Don’t go like several blocks down that they’ve never been to before.”

Candy Inspection Guidelines

After the fun of collecting treats, safety remains important.

“For candy safety, make sure you’re just paying attention to whether there’s any rips, tears, or punctures, then just avoid it. Not always concerned necessarily that someone intentionally did something, but you don’t know what kind of standard of cleanliness they have in their homes,” said Forehand.

He specifically cautions against homemade treats: “If it’s homemade, you really can’t verify the ingredients, so probably avoid eating any homemade goodies.”