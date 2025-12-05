Businesses in Pulaski County are preparing for upcoming weather storm

PULASKI CO., Va. – With the forecast in mind, some businesses are getting ready to help not just the people who work there, but the people who shop there.

This includes out in Pulaski County, where it’s not only the people who need to be worried about the colder weather: it’s our furry friends.

The Community Animal Hospital in Dublin is doing its best to provide as much care as possible for your pets. Pulaski also has guidelines in place specifically for pets.

“Pulaski County has ordinances that require people to have their pets inside or in outdoor facilities that are heated with cover and access to water,” Community Animal Hospital Practice Manager Christa Seekatz said. “In winter weather now, local ordinances are kind of taking care of that for us.”

The animal hospital will try to stay open and will be doing their best to accommodate both staff and clients.

“We do try to stay open during bad weather so people are able to have access to pet care,” Seekatz said. “We also have to consider the safety of our staff and traveling in the weather. Some people are coming from areas that aren’t shoveled immediately when it starts snowing.”

Meanwhile, Martin’s Pharmacy has been open since 2020, making sure the people of Dublin have their prescription medication.

Pharmacist Ahley Williams preaches caution, especially when it comes to having everything you need.

“We have a lot of patients that are on important heart medications, diabetes medications,” Williams said. “So it’s definitely not a bad idea to make sure that they are getting their refills maybe ahead of time so they don’t run out.”

Because driving conditions could be less than ideal, Martin’s offers a delivery system to keep their clients - especially the elderly - safe and supplied.

“One thing that we do offer is free delivery. So if somebody thought that they weren’t able to make it to the pharmacy to get their refills, we do offer that,” Wiliams said. “We just want to make sure that people are prepared for the bad weather and if they feel like they can’t drive.”

Williams also suggests that people should get refills on their prescriptions ahead of time stock up on vitamins and fluids so they don’t get caught with no medication at home.