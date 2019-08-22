Hill City Scene: Chill, Chalk & Run

Prepare for quite the cooldown this weekend in the Hill City. But don't worry, just because the temps are taking a dip doesn't mean your opportunities for weekend activities are decreasing. Here's what we've found happening this weekend.

"You, you got what I need..." Bring a friend and go see the one and only Biz Markie as he performs at Riverfront Park on Friday night. It's Week 6 of the Cheers to the Weekend series and the Clown Prince of Hip-Hop will be performing rain or shine. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. So you won't want to miss this '80s throwback with tickets that start at $10.

After enjoying Friday night's performances, why not dabble in the visual arts? OnSaturday morning, it's the Annual Riverfront Chalk Festival & Art Contest! This contest is broken down into three different age groups (6-10, 11-17 and 18+) and is some serious business, as the grand prize for the highest age bracket is $1,000! If you have no artistic bone in your body, you can still head out to Amazement Square and enjoy all the beautiful work. The four-hour event begins at 10 a.m.

Get ready to run (at night) as Race for the Fallen: Glow Run comes to Lynchburg! This is the first time this event is being held in Virginia, and it's a tribute to the officers who have given their lives to protect our community. It starts at 8 p.m., and participants can either do a 1-mile or 5K glow run. Race proceeds benefit the families of fallen law enforcement officers through the Police Benevolent Foundation, so lace up those running shoes and get ready for a fun night!

You may need to put the shorts away this weekend. While it won't necessarily be cold it will be colder than we're used to. If you're looking for the full forecast, just visit WSLS.com.

