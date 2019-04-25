Hill City Scene: Coffee, Wine, Flowers and Trails. What more could you need?

May is nearly upon us, and it's quite the busy weekend in the Hill City. If you love food, we've got you covered this weekend. If you'd rather explore the area, we have an event that will get you excited, too. Without further ado, let's get to it!

Coffee is essential for many people to start their day. This Saturday, not only can you start the day with java, you could possibly win FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR (all caps is most certainly necessary for that). The Backline Coffee Release Party at Speakertree begins at 9 a.m. Get there early, be one of the first 25 people through the front door and you'll receive a FREE bag of coffee. If you can't get there early, don't sweat: this party goes until 7 p.m.

Back for its second year, get ready to enjoy the flowers of Lynchburg. Bloom Burg is a spring celebration that launches the beginning of the Lynchburg Community Market's high season. There will be a farm animal petting zoo, garden and chef demonstrations, and all things spring! Best of all, it's all FREE!

Another annual Hill City event is also happening Saturday. Starting at noon, it's the 9th annual Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival! Come out to enjoy tastings from 14 Virginia wineries. This event will feature non-stop entertainment, local artisans, crafters and of course, what kind of festival would it be if it didn't have some food. Tickets are available for $20.

After quite the active Saturday, don't think that you get a break on Sunday. The 6th annual Paint The Trails 5K Color Fun Run/Walk takes place at Watson Farm. The Sunday afternoon event raises money for Relay For Life/American Cancer Society. At the finish, everyone gets to enjoy birthday cake, so why would you not attend this 3 p.m. race.

While we may start the weekend with some rain, don't worry -- it's going to improve.

