Hill City Scene: Goodbye June!

Hard to believe we're already saying goodbye to June, but don't worry, we have some great events that are happening this weekend!

Enjoy some delicious food at a delightful discount for a few more days. Lynchburg Restaurant Week wraps up Saturday, so enjoy great deals at dozens of Lynchburg eateries. This year, a portion of the proceeds from the weeklong event will go to Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg.

Ladies, get ready to improve your shoe collection. CASA of Central Virginia's 20th annual shoe sale opens to the general public at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Consolidated Shoe Company is donating 1,000 pairs of brand new women's shoes and each pair only costs $10! Yes, just $10. So you'll want to line up early.

It's never too early to kick off your Fourth of July celebrations! Sunday night, Thomas Road Baptist Church is doing just that. This year's Celebrate America will feature a four-story-tall water slide, musicians, food vendors, bull riding and much more. Admission is FREE and the event kicks off at 5 p.m. and of course, ends with fireworks!

It's going to be a hot weekend, so you'd better be prepared.

