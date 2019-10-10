Hill City Scene: Make some noise and get spooky

As we quickly approach Halloween, our attention shifts to spookier and spookier events in and around the Hill City. But fear not, we're not only focusing on supernatural happenings.

Scaremare, the annual Liberty University haunted attraction is back! Opening at about 7:30 p.m. each night, this nine-night event kicks off tonight and is open Thursday through Saturday for three straight weekends. For $10 you will be terrified. Kids under 13 are strongly advised to not come. If you're looking to go later, you'll need to be in line before 11 p.m.

What better way to wind down after a frightful Friday night than with a glass of wine and a clove of garlic? The 29th annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival takes place at Rebec on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. This year's event will feature a variety of Virginia wines, live entertainment, arts, crafts, and of course, GARLIC! Tasting tickets are $25 a person. Too busy to attend Saturday? Don't worry, the festival continues on Sunday, as well!

So we know Scaremare is too much for the kiddos, so how about this instead? It's the seventh annual Spooktacular Kids Carnival! Head to Liberty University from 10 a.m. to noon to take part in this morning of fun. This FREE event will feature carnival games, crafts, and activities run by Liberty's student-athletes. In case you were wondering... costumes ARE encouraged.

After a fun-filled, rambunctious morning, why not slow down a bit in the afternoon. Make the trip to City Stadium to enjoy the sights and sounds of the 45th annual Lynchburg Classic Band Competition. This year's competition features 17 bands from across the commonwealth. The music starts at 2 p.m. with awards set to be handed out at 9 p.m. It's only $10 for adults, $5 for kids and those 5 and under are admitted free! It's certainly a night you won't want to miss!

We'd love to start sharing your beautiful pictures of the Hill City each week in Hill City Scene. If you have a picture you want to be featured, please send it to jwilliamson@wsls.com and include your name and exactly where the picture was taken.

Want to know what else is happening in the Hill City? Simply click here.

Warm Saturday and cooling off on Sunday. Expect to see temperatures top out right near 80 on Saturday and get into the upper-60s on Sunday. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.