Hill City Scene: There's still time to enjoy fireworks, food and music this July

A solid variety of events lead the way this weekend as we wind down July. Does anyone else feel like we were just launching fireworks to celebrate the Fourth? Alas, it's our final July weekend, but that's certainly no reason to be sad.

Get your weekend started with America's pasttime and some fireworks! Before you take in the rockets' red glare, watch the Lynchburg Hillcats take on the Winston-Salem Dash. First pitch Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. Just in case you can't make it Friday, fireworks will be launched after Saturday's game as well, which starts at 6 p.m.

Call me hard-headed, but it's still hard for me to think that summer is winding down. But, if you're willing to admit it, you should check out the End of Summer Reading Street Fair in Rustburg. This free event put on by the Rustburg Library will offer a UFO/Glow-In-The-Dark Experience, vintage video games, a first responder vehicle tour and much more! It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

You certainly don't want to go hungry, so why not check out Harmony's BBQ & Brew Fest? As Harmony Day Support looks to expand, it needs to raise funds, and that's where you and I come in. For $10 in advance or $15 at the door, you'll receive two beer tickets for this inaugural event. Head to Benjamin's Restaurant in Forest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and enjoy a beer garden, cornhole boards, raffles and even a silent auction!

Yes, let's not forget that Sunday is also part of the weekend. This Sunday has quite the treat, albeit a bit pricey one, coming to the Hill City. The Brian McKnight 4 is performing at the Historic Academy Theatre. In the past 25 years, he's released 19 albums, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide and accruing 15 Grammy nominations along the way. Tickets are a bit pricey, starting at $51, but if you're willing to have an obstructed view, you'll only need to pay $14.

Want to know what else is happening in the Hill City? Simply click here.

Get ready for a beautiful weekend! It will be far less humid than what we previously saw. If you're looking for the full forecast, just visit WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too!