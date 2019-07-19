Hill City Scene: You just can't wait for this 'dangerous' weekend ahead

It's going to be a toasty weekend, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the Hill City. A musical tribute, musical and a legendary rock band are all featured in this week's issue.

It's going to be a thriller of a Friday night as WHO'S BAD! The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience comes to Riverfront Park. Fans won't be able to stop 'til they get enough as they enjoy what's touted as the world's No. 1 Michael Jackson Experience Friday night. Expect all the smooth criminals and every last girl named Billie Jean or Diana to be out for this exciting concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $10.

Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba! In the same weekend Disney's newly imagined version of "The Lion King" opens in theaters, you'll be able to see the timeless story play out onstage. You'll have no worries for about 90 minutes as you enjoy The Lion King Jr. at the Academy Center of the Arts. Hear your favorite songs performed live as you journey to Pride Rock along with Simba, Nala and the rest of these familiar faces. If you can't make Friday's 7 p.m. performance there's a Saturday show at 2 p.m. Tickets start at just $10.

While this last event may be a bit pricier than what we normally highlight, it's hard to ignore when a Hall of Fame musician comes to town. On Saturday, you won't want to miss Classic Rock Meets Classic Country: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart. These two legends will be on the same stage at Riverfront Park. Tickets still remain for the Saturday night concert and including fees, cost $71.60 each.

