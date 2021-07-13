Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Contests

Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win a free ticket or a spot at our VIP table for the Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series

Tags: 
Entertainment
,
Insiders
Win a VIP table at the July 24th Loverboy concert
Win a VIP table at the July 24th Loverboy concert (WSLS)

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away ten tickets and a few spots at our VIP table for the upcoming Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series.

The first concert is the band Loverboy on July 24. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $39.

Here’s how to enter:

If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the Celebrity Fan Fest image to enter.

If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

  1. Create a free WSLS Insider account.
  2. Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox.
  3. Go to your profile page, click on the Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest image and follow the prompts.

Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The WSLS Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest runs from July 14 to July 21. We’ll draw a winner on July 22.

Prizes include:

  • One VIP table for up to six people
  • Each person at the table will receive concert admission as well as one $10 meal voucher and two drink tickets.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.