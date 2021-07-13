Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win a free ticket or a spot at our VIP table for the Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away ten tickets and a few spots at our VIP table for the upcoming Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series.

The first concert is the band Loverboy on July 24. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $39.

Here’s how to enter:

If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the Celebrity Fan Fest image to enter.

If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

Create a free WSLS Insider account. Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox. Go to your profile page , click on the Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest image and follow the prompts.

Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The WSLS Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest runs from July 14 to July 21. We’ll draw a winner on July 22.

Prizes include:

Ad