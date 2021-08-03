Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win a pair of weekend passes to Big Lick Comic-Con, photo-op with Russ Marquand

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!
So, we’ve decided to give away a pair of weekend passes to the Big Lick Comic-Con and a photo op pass with Russ Marquand from The Avengers and The Walking Dead.
The Big Lick Comic-Con is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 7-8.
Here’s how to enter:
If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the ‘Loverboy’ banner image to enter.
If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:
- Create a free WSLS Insider account.
- Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox.
- Go to your profile page, click on the Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest image and follow the prompts.
Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com
Only one entry per person is allowed.
The WSLS Big Lick Comic-Con contest runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. We’ll pick a winner on Aug. 6.
Prizes include:
- A pair of weekend passes
- A pair of photo op passes with Russ Marquand
See the official contest rules here.