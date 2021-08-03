Cloudy icon
70º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Contests

Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win a pair of weekend passes to Big Lick Comic-Con, photo-op with Russ Marquand

Tags: Entertainment, Insiders, Contests
WSLS Insider Comic Con Sweepstakes
WSLS Insider Comic Con Sweepstakes (WSLS)

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away a pair of weekend passes to the Big Lick Comic-Con and a photo op pass with Russ Marquand from The Avengers and The Walking Dead.

The Big Lick Comic-Con is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 7-8.

Here’s how to enter:

If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the ‘Loverboy’ banner image to enter.

If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

  1. Create a free WSLS Insider account.
  2. Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox.
  3. Go to your profile page, click on the Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest image and follow the prompts.

Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The WSLS Big Lick Comic-Con contest runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. We’ll pick a winner on Aug. 6.

Prizes include:

  • A pair of weekend passes
  • A pair of photo op passes with Russ Marquand

See the official contest rules here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.