Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win a VIP table at the ‘Collective Soul’ concert on Sept. 10!

Collective Soul
Collective Soul (WSLS)

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away six spots at our VIP table for the upcoming Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series concert.

You can enter to win a VIP table for you and up to five of your friends at the Collective Soul concert coming up on Sept. 10!

Here’s how to enter:

If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the ‘Collective Soul’ banner image to enter.

If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

  1. Create a free WSLS Insider account.
  2. Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox.
  3. Go to your profile page, click on the Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest image and follow the prompts.

Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The WSLS Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series contest runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. We’ll draw a winner on Sept. 6.

Prizes include:

  • One VIP table for up to six people
  • Each person at the table will receive concert admission as well as one $10 meal voucher and two drink tickets.

See the official contest rules here.

