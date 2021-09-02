73
º
Join Insider
Sign In
Search
News
Watch Live
Local News
Virginia
National
World
Back to School
Money
Trust Index
Decision 2021
Politics
Coronavirus
Health
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Sports
1st and 10
High School
Virginia Tech
Around the Way with EJ
NFL
Features
WSLS Insider
Contests & Rules
Community Calendar
In Your Town
Clear the Shelters
20/20 Focus
Top 10 Deals
Ask 10
Tasty Tuesday
30 Days of Hope
Feel Good VA
Small Business Spotlight
Home For Good
Virginia For Veterans
Botetourt 250
New Virginia Economy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Something Good
TV Listings
MeTV
Daytime Blue Ridge
Top 10 Deals
Mom Day Monday
Round Town
Fit Friday
In A Day's Drive
In Style
In The Kitchen
Pick of the Litter
Pinspiration
Weather
School Closings
Pin It
Picture of the Day
3 Degree Guarantee
Skycams
Forecasting Change
Know Your Zone - Roanoke
Know Your Zone - Lynchburg Area
Know Your Zone - New River Valley
Know Your Zone - Southside
Know Your Zone - Highlands
Traffic
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Sports
Features
Daytime Blue Ridge
Weather
Traffic
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Sports
Features
Daytime Blue Ridge
Weather
Traffic
Newsletters
Contact Us
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS
Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond
Two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Montgomery County after Tuesday’s storms
UPDATE: Student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school, suspect now in custody
SHOW MORE
Ad
Contests
Enter to win a ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch
You have from Sept. 6 until Sept. 26 at noon to enter
WSLS 10 Staff
Published:
September 2, 2021 10:56 am
Tags:
Contests
With this watch you can receive text messages and call alerts, but you can also check the weather, control your music, set reminders and use it as a remote camera shutter.
(StackCommerce)
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.