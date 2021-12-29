60º
INSIDER EXCLUSIVE: Enter to win four tickets to the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo!

Win a four-pack of tickets to the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo at the Salem Civic Center (Salem Civic Center)

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’re going to give away a four-pack of tickets to the Salem Civic Center Rodeo. Oh, and you’ll also get access to the floor early, a behind-the-scenes “Meet the Moo’s” tour where you can go back with the livestock and even meet some of the cowboys and cowgirls.

Shows are on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. You’ll be able to go on either Friday or Sunday.

Enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed.

Prizes include:

  • Four tickets
  • Each ticket comes with early access to the floor, a behind-the-scenes “Meet the Moo’s” tour where you can go back with the livestock and you’ll get to meet some of the cowboys and cowgirls

