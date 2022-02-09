INSIDER EXCLUSIVE: Big Lick Comic Con ticket giveaway

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away two family packs of four tickets for the upcoming Big Lick Comi Con to two lucky winners!

Tickets are for Saturday.

The contest ends on Feb. 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. Each winner will be notified once the contest ends.

*Please note: LeVar Burton will no longer be in attendance*

You can enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed.

Prizes include:

Two family packs of four tickets

See the official contest rules here.