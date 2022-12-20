🎊INSIDER EXCLUSIVE: Enter to win four VIP tickets for the Big Lick Downtown Countdown!

Hi there, Insiders!

You guys are AMAZING, and we want to show our appreciation for all that you do!

As a special treat, we’re giving away four VIP tickets for the upcoming Big Lick Downtown Countdown to ring in the new year.

As always, the contest is free to enter. Here’s how it works:

Contest starts at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 20

Contest ends on Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 29

You can enter to win below:

Only one entry per person is allowed.

Prizes include:

Four VIP tickets, with a value of $300

Each VIP ticket comes with heavy appetizers, two beverage tickets and access to the rooftop VIP party

See the official contest rules here.