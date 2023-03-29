INSIDER🔒Win four VIP passes to meet NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman at Martinsville Speedway!

This contest opens March 31, check back to enter
We’ve got another contest just for YOU — our loyal viewers!
We’re giving way one four-pack of VIP passes to meet Parker Kligerman, driver of the #48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevy, at the Martinsville Speedway on April 15!
The contest ends on April 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Each winner will be notified once the contest ends.
You can enter to win below:
Only one entry per person is allowed.
Prizes include:
- One pack of four VIP passes to meet Parker Kligerman at the Martinsville Speedway
See the official contest rules here.