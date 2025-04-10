Win tickets to the Magnetic Fields show

Hey Insiders! We are giving away a pair of 2-day tickets to the Magnetic Fields show at the Jefferson Center. This is an anniversary celebration of their album titled “69 Love Songs.”
Over the course of 2 nights they will be performing the entire album - this is the first time they have done this in over two decades!
Act fast! This contest is only up for a limited time.
Here’s how it works:
- Contest starts at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2025
- Contest closes at 12 p.m. on April 11, 2025
- One winner will be selected on April 11, 2025
Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:
- The winner will receive two tickets to the performance, and a t-shirt
- Prize value is $116-$242
See the official contest rules here.