🤠Score free tickets to see country music icons ALABAMA live at the Berglund Center

Ready for a night to remember? We’re giving away four tickets to see the legendary ALABAMA live in concert at the Berglund Center on Sept. 11. We’ll be awarding two winners, two tickets each.

If you don’t know their story, here’s a quick rundown: Over 50 years ago, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Randy Owen left their cotton farms in Alabama to play summer gigs at a little bar called The Bowery in Myrtle Beach. It took years of playing for tips and spreading the word before they landed a big record deal, and from there, everything changed.

ALABAMA went on to release hits like “Mountain Music” and “Dixieland Delight,” sold 80 million albums, and earned a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Though Jeff Cook sadly passed in 2022, the band continues to tour, keeping their music alive.

Here’s how it works:

Contest starts at 2:30 p.m. August 4, 2025

Contest closes at 2:30 p.m. on August 18, 2025

Two winners will be selected on August 18, 2025

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

Two winners will receive two tickets to the performance

The estimated prize value is $140

