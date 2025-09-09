🍷Win tickets to the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

Need a chance to unwind? It’s time to treat yourself!

We’re giving five lucky WSLS Insiders a chance to win a two-pack of taster tickets to the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, on us! The event will be held from Sept. 27-28 at the scenic shores of Bernard’s Landing.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

Here’s how it works:

Contest starts at 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2025

Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2025

Five winners will be selected on Sept. 24, 2025

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

5 Winners will receive a 2 Pack of Taster Tickets Valued at $50 each

Overall value is $500

You can find the official rules for this contest here.