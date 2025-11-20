Pin It to Win It: Holiday Foodie Edition

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and we want to hear from you! There’s nothing better during the holidays, than a warm dish pulled fresh from the oven. Share a photo of your favorite holiday meal or treat for a chance to be featured in one of our news shows. Join WSLS is spreading holiday cheer from November 21st to December 16th.

How to use Pin It:

Visit Pin It on WSLS.com

Select “Pin It to Win It” as the channel

Select “Holiday Foodie” as the category

Hit submit!

Tell your friends to sign up as a WSLS Insider and give your post a like!

By sharing your pin you are automatically in consideration for the contest, however please keep in mind, we are not looking for the person that posts the most images, but rather the post that receives the most interaction on one particular pin.