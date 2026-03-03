Skip to main content
Contests

Basketball Mayhem: Win $1,000,000 With a Perfect Bracket

Official Contest

Basketball Mayhem (WSLS | Basketball Mayhem)

One. Million. Dollars! That’s how much is at stake in this years Basketball Mayhem Bracket Contest.

That’s right! Starting on March 15th Audience.io is giving one lucky winner an incredible $1,000,000 grand prize. All you need to do; Fill out the perfect bracket.

Entering is easy- just head to www.radiocontest.com

Don’t miss your chance to win life changing money and keep up with the latest scores in college hoops. Basketball Mayhem is your opportunity, fill out a bracket and test your basketball knowledge.

Visit www.wsls.com/contests/rules/2026/03/02/1000000-college-basketball-mayhem-contest-2026/ to explore the official contest rules.

