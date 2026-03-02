$1,000,000 College Basketball Mayhem Contest 2026

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A

PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF

WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Promotional Period:

• Beginning at 12:00 AM EDT on Feb 17th, 2026, you may pre-register and

establish a player profile in the the $1,000,000 College Basketball Mayhem

Contest (“Promotion”).

• Beginning at 8:00 PM EDT on March 15th, 2026, until up to 15 minutes

before the first First Round game on March 19th, 2026 (“The Registration

Period”), you may log in to your established user profile and choose your

preferred winning teams from the teams that are announced as participating

in the 2026 Men’s College Basketball Tournament. The $1,000,000 College

Basketball Mayhem Contest (“Promotion”) is sponsored by Audience, LLC

(“Main Sponsor”). The Grand Prize Contest is scheduled to occur between

March 19th, 2026 and April 6th, 2026 during the designated 2026 Men’s

College Basketball Tournament.

• Designated Tournament: 2026 Men’s College Basketball Tournament being

played from March 19th, 2026 to April 6th, 2026

Entry Method: During the Pre-Registration and Registration period

(2/17/26 to up to 15 minutes before the first First Round game on March

20th, 2026), you may enter once total by visiting the website of the

Participating Station or Sponsor and following the instructions to enter.

Each entrant must fully complete the online entry form with all required

information, including your name, zip code, valid email address and

phone number, including area code. Each registrant will designate their

own username (email address) and password. The designated ‘Screen

Name’ will be the first name and last name and will be displayed on the

‘Leaders’ and ‘Picks’ section during the contest. Each registrant’s

username (email address) & password will allow participants to return to

the contest site to Log-in and view their prediction, points, and

standings.

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion;

the Promotion Entities may reject and delete any entry found to be false

or fraudulent, as determined by the Promotion Entities.

Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which

may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home

address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the

authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of

entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is

assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online

service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning

the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email

address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email

address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use

of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an

entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.

All entry information may be shared with the sponsors described in the

attached list, and entrants may be contacted with promotional or

marketing materials with the option to opt out.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or

associated with the NCAA, any participating colleges or universities,

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By

submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and

any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability

related to the Promotions. You are providing entry information to one or

more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

or any other social media platform.

Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or

malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell

phone service, or computer failures. Accordingly, Promotion Entities

are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable

Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or

network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service,

any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries,

or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the

Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any

suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if

technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the

Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or

modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the

Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of

tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any

other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt

or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper

conduct of the Promotion, Promotion Entities reserve the right to

modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.

Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any

website or social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine

the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal

and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Audience reserves the

right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual

to the fullest extent permitted by law. Audience’s failure to enforce any

term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that

provision.

“3-in-1” Bracket Participation: Promotion entities may elect to

participate in the “3-in-1” Bracket. The “3-in-1” Bracket additions

pertain only to the 16 team and semifinal rounds of the 2026 College

Basketball Tournament. The 16 team round and semifinal round

additions stand alone and there are no national prizes provided by

Audience. When the teams participating in the 16 team and semifinal

rounds are decided, entrants can return to their original bracket setup and

make fresh bracket picks for the rounds of 16 and 4, individually. All

scoring, tiebreaker, legal and policy rules that apply to the main 64 team

bracket also apply to the standalone Rounds of 16 and 4.

Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. 21

years of age or older, except employees of Audience, Participating

Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”),

other television or radio stations located in the same market as a

Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates,

advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their

immediate families or persons living in the same household. This

Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and

regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be

disqualified and unable to win.

• Eligible Entries: Only the entries received from contestants who have

successfully completed the bracket prediction entry by the deadline of up to

15 minutes before the tipoff of the first First Round game on 3/19/26 will be

eligible to participate in the grand prize contest. Any additional entries that

have been received after the deadline are ineligible to participate or win any

prize, regardless of the accuracy of their submitted bracket prediction.

• Bracket Prediction: Bracket predictions must be completed and submitted

between March 15th, 2026 following team selection announcements for the

designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament and up to 15 minutes

before tipoff of the first First Round game on March 19th, 2026.

• Play-In Games: The play-in games played March 17-18, 2026 are considered

byes, and not part of this promotion’s prediction challenge.

• Once the designated 2026 Men’s College Basketball Tournament team

selections have been announced on March 15th, 2026, all registered or

newly registering participants must fully complete the provided Bracket

Prediction form on the Edit/Update Picks page of the contest website.

• All picks are saved automatically and can be changed and modified until

brackets close up to 15 minutes before tipoff of the first First Round game

on March 19, 2026.

• Completed bracket prediction entries must be received by up to 15 minutes

before tipoff of the first First Round game on March 19th, 2026 in order to

be eligible to participate or claim any prize. Any registered participant or

contestant who fails to fully or correctly complete the on-line registration

form, or fully and correctly complete the required Bracket Prediction for all

games in the designated tournament, and save their picks, will be

disqualified from the contest and will be ineligible to claim any prize.

• Each entrant may enter this promotion a total of one time.

Any bracket prediction not received by the required deadline for any

reason including, but not limited to transmission error, internet

problems, equipment or website malfunction, internet traffic or errors

caused by viruses or hackers will be disqualified. Main Sponsor is not

responsible for any delays or difficulty in receipt of an eligible

contestant’s Bracket Prediction that prevents participation.

Any incomplete or illegible entries will be disqualified. Released Parties

are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, illegible, incomplete,

invalid, unintelligible, damaged, or for entries submitted in a manner

that is not expressly allowed under these rules, or for any entry not

submitted or received due to any technical error or failure, unauthorized

human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required

information, or the failure to capture any such information or effects of

hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer or cellular

transmissions and/or network connections; all of which will be

disqualified.

Each participant must submit an entry on his/her own behalf. Any entry

submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s

email address or name will be disqualified and ineligible to claim any

prize. No mechanically reproduced or automated entries permitted. Use

of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in

disqualification and all such entries will be deemed void.

In conjunction with this national Promotion, a Participating Station or

Sponsor may be conducting its own contest or sweepstakes for a chance

to win a local prize. For more information and official rules, visit the

website of the Participating Station or Sponsor. Audience is not

responsible for the conduct or administration of any such local contest/

sweepstakes, including without limitation procuring and awarding a

local prize.

Prizes and Odds of Winning:

• The grand prize of $1 million dollars will only be awarded to one verified

end user entrant that, prior to the tip off of the first First Round game,

submits a qualified entry into this contest that successfully predicts the

winning team of every game in the 2026 NCAA Men’s College Basketball

Championship Tournament held between March 19th, 2026 and April 6th,

2026. A maximum of one (1) grand prize will be awarded. In the event of

multiple winning entries, then the cash value of the grand prize will be

evenly distributed among eligible winning contestants. If no eligible

contestant successfully completes the grand prize-winning requirements,

then the grand prize will not be awarded.

• The odds of picking a perfect bracket are approximately 1 in

9,223,372,036,854,775,808, or 9.2 quintillion. Source: NCAA.com

• Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted except in Audience’s sole

discretion. Audience reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of

comparable or greater value (as determined by Audience in its sole

discretion).

• By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release Audience and its advertising,

promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and

subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives

from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for

injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained

directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the

prize.

Scoring:

• If any eligible contestant correctly predicts the winners of all 63 games in

the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament, they will be eligible

to claim the grand prize of $1,000,000 subject to verification of compliance

with these official rules.

• All other costs and expenses related to prize acceptance and use not

specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize

winner. All income, federal, state and local taxes are Grand Prize or Bonus

Prize winner’s sole responsibility. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a

prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion.

• Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules

will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, finalist will

not receive any other prize substitution or compensation, and the prize will

remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided

herein. All other expenses not specified herein as being included are the sole

responsibility of the winner. Prize awards are non-transferable, and no cash

redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion

or as provided herein.

• Bracket Points: Each eligible Entrant who has successfully completed the

online registration and bracket as required by these Official Rules will

receive the following points for each of the sixty-three (63) games for which

they have correctly determined the winning team:

•

• i. One (1) point for each correct pick in Round 1

• ii. Two (2) points for each correct pick in Round 2

• iii. Four (4) points for each correct pick in Round 3

• iv. Eight (8) points for each correct pick in Round 4

• v. Sixteen (16) points for each correct pick in Round 5

• vi. Thirty-two (32) points for the correct Champion

• Any incorrect entries will receive zero (0) points. The maximum point total

for correctly determining the winning team in every game played during the

Designated Tournament is one hundred ninety-two (192) points. At the

completion of the designated tournament, each eligible Entrant’s bracket

entry received will be compared to the actual bracket outcome.

• Tie Breaking Procedures:

• Bracket Winner: In the event of a tie among any point leaders in the Bracket

prediction, the tiebreakers to determine the ‘Bracket Winner’ for the Local

Sweepstakes prize shall be as follows (tie breaker procedures shall not apply

for the $1,000,000 Grand Prize – see below):

• Each player will choose a score for a designated matchup, the “Tiebreaker

Matchup”. The absolute value of the difference between the chosen and

actual score for tiebreaker team #1 is added to the absolute value of the

difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #2, then

this value will be subtracted from the possible baseline tiebreaker points of

one hundred (100). If player leaves either tiebreaker team blank the player

will automatically receive zero (0) tiebreaker points. The player’s tiebreaker

points will be a separate score and will only be used in the case of a tie. In

which case the player with the highest tiebreaker points will be the winner. If

a tie still exists after using the tiebreaker formula then a random winner will

be chosen from the pool of tied players.

• In order for the $1,000,000 Grand Prize to be awarded, an eligible Entrant

must correctly predict all sixty-three (63) games in the designated Men’s

College Basketball Tournament. If no eligible Entrants correctly predict the

winning teams in all sixty-three (63) NCAA Championship tournament

games, then the $1,000,000 Grand Prize will not be awarded.

Winner Selection and Notification:

• If there is a winner, they will be contacted by Audience at the phone number

or email provided at the time of entry. Audience is not responsible for any

prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural

disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Audience’s

control.

• Prior to awarding a prize, Audience in its sole discretion may require

verification of winner’s identification by a showing of valid governmentissued photo ID.

• Decisions of Audience with respect to winner selection and the awarding of

prizes are final and binding when made.

General

• Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of

winner. Winner must execute and return any required IRS form (including

IRS form 1099), affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release (where

permitted by law), or similar document within ten (10) days of notification

or winner may be disqualified in Audience’s sole discretion and the prize

will be forfeited.

• Any entrant who provides a mobile wireless number in connection with the

Promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification

purposes, is responsible for informing the Promotion Entities if his or her

number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the

Promotion and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be

reached.

• Participating in the Promotion and accepting a prize constitutes the winner’s

permission for Audience or its agents to photograph, film, and record winner,

and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice,

biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding

the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion

without additional financial or other compensation, and, Audience may,

where legal, require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such

consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

• To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion and/

or accepting a prize, you understand and agree:

• to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their

respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising and

promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct

of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook), and the

officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives,

successors, and assigns of each (collectively, the “Released Parties”)

against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly

from the Prize or the Promotion. You further understand and agree

that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California

(“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the

United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing

release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge

that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES

NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT

KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE

TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH, IF KNOWN BY

HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR

HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” The releases hereunder

are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist

with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to

release future unknown claims.

• that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the

parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be

resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

• that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or

in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be

resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even

if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class

arbitrations);

• that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to

actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with

entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances

will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’

fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or

consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than

actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages

multiplied or otherwise increased;

• that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official

Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or

Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, without regard

to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

• that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official

Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Utah, and you

submit to the jurisdiction of and waive all objections to the

jurisdiction or venue of such tribunal; and

• if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these

Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there

will not be a jury trial.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official

Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not

affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such

provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these

rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid

or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of these Official

Rules or a winner list following completion of the Promotion, send an

email request to winners@audience.io within sixty (60) days of the end

of the promotion.